PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting into a home full of people early Tuesday morning, killing two people and hurting four others, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the suspect was attending a party at a house near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 when he got into a verbal fight with some of the party-goers.
Police said the suspect left the party and then returned armed with a gun.
They say he knocked on the door and when the door opened, he shot the party-goers.
Phoenix fire initially said five people had been shot, however, the Phoenix Police Department stated six people in total were shot.
Police said a man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead at the scene. Another four men were also found with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where they are expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene but was known to the victims. Phoenix police tweeted later Tuesday morning that the suspect was taken into police custody.
27th Avenue was closed between Butler Drive and Dunlap Avenue while detectives investigated.
The suspect involved in this investigation is IN CUSTODY. More information will be provided as it becomes available. https://t.co/HCVvdQmXfz— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 19, 2019
