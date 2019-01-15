BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Police have arrested a man for breaking into a dollar store in downtown Buckeye.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at the Family Dollar store near MC85 and Seventh Street.
Buckeye police say that 26-year-old Jonwuan Jones-Pointdexter broke the glass door and then took off with electronic accessories.
Later Saturday, an officer recognized Jones-Pointdexter from a surveillance video and took him into custody.
After questioning, Jones-Pointdexter later confessed to officers about the incident and lead them to the stolen property.
According to officers, the stolen items were worth approximately $200 and the damage to the store was about $1,000.
Jones-Pointdexter was later arrested and police say he was already on probation for theft and drug charges.
