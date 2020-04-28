SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police responded to reports of a man shot Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The caller said the shooting happened at a home near 151 Street and Redfield Road.
Police identified the caller later as the suspect, Samantha White. White told police over the phone that she shot her father.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot would inside the house. He was alert and transported to the hospital.
White was arrested and charged with two felony counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Police have not yet released information about the circumstances behind the shooting or a motive.