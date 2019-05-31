SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Surprise mother is in jail after police say she left her children in her car while she went underwear shopping.
The incident occurred Wednesday evening at a shopping center near Grand Avenue and Bell Road.
According to court documents, Morgan Elizabeth Dowse, 25, left her two children in her unlocked car in the parking lot, while she went into the Rue 21 store to shop.
Several people called Surprise police and reported the children were inside the car unattended for almost an hour.
When officers arrived, they found Dowse's 5-month-old son upside down and face down in the car seat, unbuckled.
Officers then entered the Rue 21 store and found Dowse shopping with her 7-year-old child, who had unbuckled his seat and went inside the store.
One of the officers asked Dowse if she knew why they would be talking with her. She stated "she did not." That's when one of the officers was holding her 5-month-old baby.
According to court documents, Dowse became upset and started crying. She told officers that she went into the store in order to make an exchange, but saw a good deal on underwear.
Dowse was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse.
comments
Surprise mother surprised by Surprise police while shopping surprises for her underwear drawer. Surprised by the good deals she surprisingly kept shopping until the surprising discovery that leaving kids in the car is frowned upon. She asked to comment she fouls only shrug and say, “It’s a surprises to me; soon we won’t be able to deny food to our children when they misbehave.”
The real shame here is Rue21 spent mounds of advertising dollars to push their clearance underwear, and now they probably couldn't make a profit because of the Police
Drop the undies, stay out of jail, life is good.
Don't give them back to her!
If she wanted to go shopping so bad by her self, why didn’t she get a responsible adult to watch her children, and not leave them in the car. It’s getting warmer! Kids die in cars :( so sad, Poor babies.
Get the kids in a home where they will be loved and taken care of, otherwise this is not going to end well for one or both of them. They don't deserve this.
