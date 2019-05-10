PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise man is being charged with negligent homicide after, court records say, he accidentally shot his friend in the head with a shotgun.
Destin Molina was visiting a group of friends at Atwater apartments Thursday morning near 12th Street and Northern, according to court records.
Documents say the 20-year-old went to move a shotgun off an ottoman so he could sit down, and the gun went off.
The gun blast hit 20-year-old Omar Davis in the face, according to Phoenix Police. Davis did not survive.
Court records show Molina told investigators he pulled the trigger as he picked up the shotgun because it was never loaded. The gun belonged to a witness, but no one was able to explain to investigators who loaded it.
Molina’s attorney says his client does not have a criminal history. A prosecutor called Molina’s alleged actions reckless. A judge assigned a bond of $100,000.
