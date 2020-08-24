SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of his wife on Monday, police say. It happened around 3 a.m. at a Surprise home in the area of Greenway and Dysart roads.
After receiving a 911 call from a woman who said she was shot and needed help, officers went to the residence and found a man, later identified as 60-year-old Elbert Hollingsworth, in the driveway. Police detained him for questioning.
When officers went inside the home, they found that his wife, 55-year-old Lisa Hollingsworth, had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital for medical care, but later died from her injuries.
Elbert Hollingsworth was arrested and now faces felony charge of first-degree murder. He has been booked into Maricopa County Jail.