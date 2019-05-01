SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise man has been arrested on child abuse charges after police say he shot his teenage stepdaughter with a pellet gun.
According to Sgt. Tim Klarkowski with Surprise PD, the girl was shot Tuesday afternoon at a home near 136th Avenue and Watson Lane.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not released.
Klarkowski said the girl's step-father, 37-year-old Isiah Jackson, has been booked on charges of aggravated assault and child abuse.
The investigation is ongoing.
