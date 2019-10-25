PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun City West man has been arrested after police say he admitted to child abuse during a polygraph test in a job interview for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Garhett Galison told the person administering the polygraph test that he had abused an 11-month-old boy in 2017.
Documents state that Galison said he slapped the boy three times with an open hand when he wouldn't stop crying. He said that he then punched the toddler in the face with a closed fist, giving him a black eye.
Galison told the boy's mother that the child had hurt himself while playing, documents state.
Galison admitted to lying and intentionally withholding information about the abuse from the background investigator while applying for the job at MCSO.
He said he lied because he did not want to get arrested, documents state.
Galison was arrested on two counts of child abuse.