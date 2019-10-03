PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a man who held three women captive in their Phoenix apartment told them he “was trying to commit suicide by cop.”
Officers arrested Raul Rodriguez Jr. Tuesday afternoon.
According to his court documents, Rodriguez walked into an apartment near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road while the three residents – all women – were unloading their groceries.
The women – ages 37, 47, and 61 – told police that Rodriguez locked the door and refused to let them leave. He said he was on the run from the police and needed transportation, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said they later learned that Rodriguez, 46, was wanted on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for a bank robbery.
After trying to leave twice, the victims convinced Rodriguez that the oldest one needed medical attention, police said.
He let them leave and then locked himself inside their apartment, according to court documents.
The women then went to the office and called the police.
When officers arrived, they said they saw Rodriguez through the window, “pointing a silver handgun at his head.”
Public court documents say it took police 90 minutes to talk Rodriguez into surrendering.
After being read his Miranda rights, police said Rodriguez “stated he was trying to commit suicide by cop.”
Officers determined that the gun Rodriguez had was not real. The probable cause for arrest statement says he told police it was a pellet gun a friend gave him. The report also says Rodriguez admitted to using meth earlier in the day.
According to court documents, Rodriguez has seven convictions for similar offenses.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $5,000.
Rodriguez is due back in court for a status conference on Oct. 9 and then a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.