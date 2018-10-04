GOODYEAR, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say a student at Estrella Foothills High School has been arrested after bringing knives, a gun and ammo to campus Thursday.
An anonymous tip led to the discovery of the weapons.
After receiving the tip, Goodyear police say the School Resource Officer and school staff removed the male student from class and searched his backpack.
Inside the backpack, police found an unloaded gun, a full magazine and three knives.
The student was taken into custody without incident.
He was arrested and will be booked into Durango Juvenile facility.
Police say the incident was "isolated" and that all students are safe.
The Buckeye Union High School District released the following statement about the incident:
"In the interest of transparency and keeping families informed, we want to inform you immediately of an incident that took place today.
EFHS Administration received information through our Anonymous Alerts system stating a student had a weapon on campus.
The student was immediately located and isolated from other students without incident.
It was confirmed that the student was in possession of a firearm and knives.
The student was removed from campus and the investigation is being handled by the Goodyear Police Department.
This was an isolated incident and students are safe. For these reasons, the normal school day has proceeded without interruption."
Charges against the student could include minor in possession of a firearm, misconduct involving firearms, minor in possession of deadly weapon, possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, and possession of stolen property.
