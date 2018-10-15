TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver has life-threatening injuries after slamming into a building in Tempe on Monday night.
It happened at Rural Road and Libra Drive, just north of Guadalupe Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police say two drivers were speeding next to each other when one of them spun out and crashed into the building on the corner.
The second driver kept going and hasn't been found.
The driver that crashed was then rushed to the hospital.
Police said impairment doesn't appear to be a factor.
Rural Road was shut down between Westchester Drive and Guadalupe Road while police investigated.
No names have been released.
