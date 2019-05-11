PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a stolen car was found in a Laveen pond early Saturday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were called to Trailside Point Park in Laveen at about 2 a.m. for reports of a car submerged in the pond.
When they arrived a witness told them they saw the car drive into the pond.
Phoenix police dive crews were on the scene to see if there was anyone inside.
Police later said that no one was inside the vehicle and the vehicle was reported stole out of Tempe.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(2) comments
What a stinking shame that Maricopa County in turning into Los Angeles thanks to the judges, lack of law enforcement thanks to the aclu and your elected politicians who hide in North Scottsdale, Mesa and Gilbert. Time for the legal taxpayers to revolt, huh?
Why would legal taxpayers revolt?
