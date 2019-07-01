TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man who works with young children at Southwest Key, an immigrant child shelter, has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a minor for sex.
Police arrested Jose Antonio Rojas-Minjares Sunday evening after he allegedly made arrangements to meet a 14-year-boy with whom he had been texting. That 14-year-old boy was actually an undercover officer.
“Jose stated he wanted to kiss the 14-year-old [and] teach the underage child sex,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police say Rojas-Minjares, 30, drove to Tempe to meet the “teen,” and had his cell phone with him when officers took him into custody.
According to public court documents, Rojas-Minjares told police the person he was meeting was 21.
“Jose stated that because he does not understand English well that he did not know the underage boy told him he was 14,” the documents read. “It should be noted that Jose was able to communicate via messaging in English without difficulty and did not appear to have difficulty with understanding English.”
Police said Rojas-Minjares admitted talking to the “teen” about kissing and sex “but stated it was not his intention to have sex with the underage personal until he got to know him.”
According to investigators, Rojas-Minjares works at Southwest Key, putting together social activities for unaccompanied immigrant children between 2 and 10 years old.
Police said Rojas-Minjares told them he has never been the subject of child abuse allegations and his court documents did not list any prior crimes or arrests.
Rojas-Minjares was booked on suspicion of luring a minor for sex and sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies. His court documents did not contain a probable cause statement for the second charge.
A judge set a cash-only bond of $15,000. Should he post that, he will be subject to electronic monitoring, which must be installed before he leaves jail.
Rojas-Minjares due back in court for a status conference on July 5, and a preliminary hearing on July 9.
Arizona's Family reached out to Southwest Key and received the following statement.
In compliance with federal and state regulations, all Arizona employees are required to pass a thorough background check before joining our organization. We review criminal histories, driving records and sex offender registries. This employee passed all of these checks. Since learning of his arrest, we have reported it to licensing authorities and have suspended him without pay pending review for termination of employment. This employee was only with us for two weeks and these allegations do not relate to his work with us or anyone in our facility. However, we are working to immediately confirm no child was harmed by him in any way during the two weeks he was an employee.
Although not related to his arrested, Southwest Key, Rojas-Minjares' employer, has been the subject of child abuse allegations. Last year the federal government stopped placing children at a Southwest Key shelter in Youngtown after allegations of children being physically abused by staffers surfaced.
And, as we speak, Southwest Keys is holding interviews for staff to expand in Arizona and run more" for profit" detention centers for children. Aren't all you "good Americans" proud of what your government is doing?
$15,000 dollar bond? He'll be in Nogales by nightfall. Will return when the heat's off.
E tried to lure his left hand for sex also. [ohmy]
ruh roh raggy...
