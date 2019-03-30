PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)---The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred outside a sports bar early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at around 2 a.m. near 16th Street and Thomas Road.
Police said that several people exited the bar and a fight broke out.
Four people were stabbed and another person suffered a head injury.
Three victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Two other people were transported to hospitals by other means for treatment, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
