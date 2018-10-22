GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash in Glendale.
It happened Monday afternoon in the area of 51st and Missouri avenues.
According to Sgt. John Roth of the Glendale Police Department, early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash.
Roth said the men were on an ATV “when they lost control, rolled and left the roadway.” Both men were ejected from the ATV.
The driver of the ATV, identified as Matthew DePaolo, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The passenger, identified as Larry Smith, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses reported that DePaolo was test-driving the ATV following some engine modifications, and that he lost control, causing the ATV to leave the roadway and roll multiple times.
Police say neither occupant was wearing helmets or their seat belts. There is no evidence to show that impairment was involved.
Video from the Lyons Roofing News Chopper showed the ATV nosed up to a chain-link fence, its passenger door open.
Roth said Luke Avenue (north of Missouri Avenue) will be closed between 51st and 54th avenues until about 7 p.m. so police can complete the on-scene portion of the investigation.
