PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Avondale woman has been arrested after authorities say she ran from a Valley spa without paying her Botox treatment bill.
According to court paperwork, 36-year-old Lindsay Mary Kane went to the Suddenly Slimmer Spa, located at 3313 east Indian School Road, on May 7 where she received Botox injections worth an estimated $1,069.
When Kane tried to pay with a credit card, it was declined. Spa staff called police and asked Kane to wait for officers to arrive. Court documents indicate Kane ran instead, fleeing next door to an awaiting pickup truck driven by a white man.
They were last seen speeding away on Indian School Road.
Investigators were able to identify Kane and when officers went to her Avondale home they found her hiding in the attic, according to court documents.
Kane admitted that she left without paying, telling investigators, "the owner talked to her like a child and she just left," documents indicate.
Kane also admitted to using a fake name, birthday and address at the spa. Court paperwork indicates Kane has also gone by the names: Lindsay Mary Kale, Lindsay Drake, Lindsay Grant and Lindsay Mary Benson.
Kane has been charged with shoplifting of goods, false report to law enforcement and dangerous drug possession.
