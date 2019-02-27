PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 16-year-old student was taken into custody after he or she “was found to be in possession of multiple handguns” at South Mountain High School this week.
Sgt. Armando Carbajal of the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday that officers were called out to the school Monday morning because a student had a gun on campus.
According to Carbajal, school officials told the officers that the teen had several handguns.
The school told Arizona's Family on Wednesday that the student had one handgun and one Airsoft gun. Airsoft guns are realistic-looking toy weapons.
The school posted a letter from the principal, Brian Gulliford, to parents and guardians on its website.
"This letter is to provide you with notification of an incident that occurred here at The Academies Monday morning. We believe it is important to inform our parents about any event that might impact our campus and students.
"That morning, a student alerted us to a snapchat (sic) photo of two students in which one student had a weapon. We identified the students and discovered that one individual had two weapons – an airsoft (sic) gun and a firearm. Police responded swiftly, the weapons were confiscated and the student was apprehended.
"At no time were students or staff endangered. However, bringing a weapon, even a toy weapon on school property is a crime as well as a severe school offense with significant consequences.
"I want to acknowledge the professionalism of our security staff and school resource officer for handling this situation in an efficient manner, and our students and staff for always being vigilant.
"Student and staff safety and secure campuses are priorities at The Academies. We believe it is necessary that we maintain good school-family communication at The Academies. If you have any questions or comments regarding this or any other matter, do not hesitate to call me at 764-5002."
The teen, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Juvenile Court Center.
No other details were immediately available.
Police say the information is ongoing.
South Mountain High School, which is location off Seventh Street north of Southern Avenue, is part of the Phoenix Union High School District. It's one of 15 high schools in the district and serves more than 1,700 students in grades nine through 12, according to U.S. News & World Report.
