PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police have arrested a man who they believe killed his mother in her north Phoenix home.
Police were called to a residence near Oberlin Way and Norterra Parkway Friday afternoon around 1:50 p.m. after 69-year-old Nasra Mani was found dead in her home. Investigators say that she was a victim of an apparent homicide.
Police say they located and questioned Mani's 34-year-old son, Nashwan Yousif. He was arrested and is being charged with second degree murder.
The investiation is ongoing. Police have also not released how Mani died.
If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.