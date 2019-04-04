PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been arrested after shots were fired at a Phoenix parking lot following a robbery hours earlier on Thursday.
Shell casings were found near 16th Avenue and Camelback Road. That's where one person was taken into custody.
It all started when a person was robbed near 27th and Northern avenues around 4:30 p.m., police said. It is believed to be drug related, according to investigators.
Two hours later, people inside a vehicle seen at the robbery got into a fight with those inside a different car at the Camelback Road location and shots were fired, police said.
No one was hurt.
An investigation is underway.
