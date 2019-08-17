PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting at occurred at a neighborhood Saturday morning.
The shooting took place near the area of 33rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
According to Phoenix police, a victim was found with a gun shot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(4) comments
Strange..such a nice neighborhood.
They do more shooting in the west valley before we get up, than the entire rest of the valley all day.
What an ignorant comment. Most of the crime in the valley occurs not on the westside, but the eastside. Check the stats. Your posh snottsdale isn't as safe as you think.
[lol] haha[lol] haha [lol]
