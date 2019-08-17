1 shot near 33rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting at occurred at a neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting took place near the area of 33rd Avenue and Buckeye Road

According to Phoenix police, a victim was found with a gun shot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

(4) comments

themoj0
themoj0

Strange..such a nice neighborhood.

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

They do more shooting in the west valley before we get up, than the entire rest of the valley all day.

Report Add Reply
lancelot
lancelot

What an ignorant comment. Most of the crime in the valley occurs not on the westside, but the eastside. Check the stats. Your posh snottsdale isn't as safe as you think.

Report Add Reply
themoj0
themoj0

[lol] haha[lol] haha [lol]

Report Add Reply

