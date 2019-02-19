PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a home.
The incident happened at around 11 a.m. near the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
At this time, Phoenix fire is treating one victim.
Police have not released any suspect description or other details at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.