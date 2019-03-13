PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect who shot three people and kidnapped his girlfriend on Tuesday night was taken into custody in Glendale, according to police.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department, 24-year-old Eddison Noyola, and his kidnapped girlfriend, 30-year-old Andrea Lou Dixon, were located in a stolen vehicle by Glendale police officers and taken into custody.
Thompson said more information on the arrest is expected later this morning.
It all started around 10 p.m. Tuesday when Noyola stole a gun and a 2018 white Chevrolet Malibu with a Wisconsin plate from some family members near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
Police believe Noyola then forced entry into an apartment near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue at around 11 p.m. where he shot two men.
Both men were transported to local hospitals. One is in extremely critical condition and the other is in critical condition.
Thompson said after the double shooting, Noyola went to an apartment near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where he shot a man and kidnapped his girlfriend, Dixon. The victim in that shooting is also in critical condition.
A man who almost literally ran into Noyola outside the apartment complex off of Bethany Home only realized later how a close call he had.
“Oh, man! The first thing I thought was, Thank God!" he said to Arizona's family. "My whole life could have been gone because I just heard he just shot three people! Yea know what I mean? I could have been one of them!”
Neighbors talked about hearing screaming and shooting, and they directed us to the apartment that had been blocked off with crime scene tape for most of the day Wednesday. There still appeared to be blood on the outside door frame.
Noyola then fled the scene with his girlfriend and was on the run. Based on his actions, police believed Noyola intended to harm himself and/or his girlfriend and was considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The stolen Chevrolet Malibu was located in the area of 15th Avenue and Polk Street, police said shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but Noyola and his girlfriend were not with the vehicle.
