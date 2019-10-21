PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen girl had to escape and hide in a stranger's home after police said a registered sex offender in Prescott kidnapped her and assaulted her.
On Friday afternoon, police said 36-year-old David Littlehale forced the 15-year-old into his car and drove her to his home, where he physically and sexually assaulted her.
He prevented her from leaving the house and "assaulted her multiple times," police said. She suffered severe injuries to her face and eyes.
The girl was able to escape from the home, but Littlehale went after her.
She went to a nearby home and hid there. Littlehale couldn't find her and went back to his house, according to police.
The people who lived at the home where the teen hid found her when they got home and then called the police.
Officers then surrounded Littlehale's house. After a few hours, he came out when officers used gas.
Littlehale was then arrested. He was booked into jail on kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault charges. Police said more charges could be coming.
The girl was hospitalized but later released.