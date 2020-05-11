PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man described by police as a “registered sex offender and repeat offender” is facing charges of murder and sexual assault after a woman was found dead at a commercial fueling station early Friday morning. According to court documents, Humphry Dixon Dogbe, 29, admitted “restraining the victim, choking her until she passed out and sexually assaulting her ….”
The investigation began when officers were called out to a commercial fueling station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. Officers quickly located the victim; paramedics pronounced her dead minutes later. Investigators have not released any information about her.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, a witness told investigators that he saw “a black male drag a female through the parking lot …” The witness also said the suspect, later identified as Dogbe, choked and sexually assaulted the woman. Police said surveillance video from the fueling station showed much of what the witness described.
Investigators took a still photo from that video and showed it to the employees of the Circle K at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. A clerk recognized the picture and said the man had been in the store that morning. Police said security video from the convenience store put Dogbe there about three hours after the woman’s body was found. Investigators then took a look at registered sex offenders who live in the area. Dogbe matched the video. According to the probable cause statement, the witness to the attack identified Dogbe in a photo lineup.
Court documents show that police arrested Dogbe at his Phoenix home, which is not far from the crime scene, Friday evening. Investigators say after he was informed of his Miranda rights, Dogbe admitted attacking the woman.
Although Dogbe’s public court documents indicate that he is on parole or probation, details about previous arrests and convictions were redacted. A judge set a cash-only bond of $1 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 18.