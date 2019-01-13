PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and five others hurt at motel Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at the Airport Inn just before 11:30 a.m. near the area of 25th and Van Buren Streets.
According to Phoenix police, two men arrived at the motel when they got into an argument with a group of people on the second floor.
That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and begin shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found six people with gunshot wounds.
Five of the six victims were transported to nearby hospitals.
Police said an 18-year-old woman died from her injuries and three others are in critical condition.
One of the suspects were also injured in the shooting and is currently at a hospital, police said.
Police said they are looking for another person who was in the area when the shooting occurred.
At this time, the intersection of 25th and Van Buren streets are closed at this time for the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
