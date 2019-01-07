SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A serious rollover crash has restricted a major intersection in Scottsdale Monday morning.
According to Scottsdale police, the crash involved a single vehicle occurred at the area of Pima and Happy Valley roads.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper captured the vehicle rolled over on a dirt road not far from the intersection.
At this time, there are lane restrictions in both directions of the intersection as officers investigate the crash scene.
It's unknown how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.
