GARDEN GROVE, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are dead and two others are wounded after a series of stabbings in Southern California on Wednesday night, police said.
One arrest has been made.
It happened in Garden Grove, which is outside of Anaheim.
Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney says the suspect robbed a bakery, fatally stabbed two men at an apartment, robbed a check-cashing business and an insurance business where he stabbed a woman, slashed a man at a gas station, disarmed and killed a security guard at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana and killed an employee at a Subway restaurant before being arrested.
He says the attacks appeared to be random and the motive appears to be robbery and, in his words, anger and hate.
According to our CBS affiliate, investigators said that several weapons, including a machete, were used in the crimes.
The suspect's name has not been released but was described as a 33-year-old man.
