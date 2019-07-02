PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who stole from almost a dozen stores in the Valley during the course of several months has been arrested, court documents say.
Stacey Lamar Motley was taken into custody on June 25.
Prosecutors said the 53-year-old's crime spree started on March 22 at the Safeway on Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road and included stores in Glendale and Phoenix.
Police said he would steal the alcohol from the stores and then sell it to people at small auto shops and car dealerships. In total, he stole $8,700 worth of alcohol, police said.
Police said on June 25, officers saw him sprinting from the Fry's Food Store near 20th Street and Camelback Road after he was confronted by employees when trying to steal.
Motley then went to the Total Wine & More down the street and was seen by officers leaving the store with stolen boxes of whiskey, court paperwork says.
He then went to several dealerships to sell the alcohol he just stole but police said no transactions were seen.
Motley then drove down to the Circle K at Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road and was arrested, according to detectives.
Motley has been charged with nine counts of organized retail theft and one count of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Police said he has prior convictions of domestic violence, burglary and theft.
