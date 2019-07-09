PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Glendale man is facing charges of drug possession, criminal damage and criminal trespassing after a security guard at a Phoenix apartment complex caught him in one of the units, police said.
Officers arrested William Jose Chavez, 28, at an apartment complex southwest of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road late the night of Sunday, July 7, 2019
“Upon our arrival we heard screaming coming from the apartment,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement. “The security guard had pepper sprayed a Hispanic male who was later identified as William Chavez.”
According to court documents, the security guard called the police after seeing Chavez and another man go into an apartment. The security guard reportedly told police he was waiting for officers to arrive when Chavez came out of the apartment. According to court documents, he yelled at Chavez, who then “rushed him.” That’s when the security guard used his pepper spray, court documents say.
The security guard said the second man came out holding a weapon, which was later determined to be a BB gun, according to court documents. The security guard said he sprayed pepper spray in that man’s direction, but the man went back into the apartment and eventually broke a window and escaped.
Police said they found a “partially smoked small white pill” in a piece of foil that, according to the security guard, came from Chavez’s pocket.
The officer stated in the probable cause for arrest statement that he believed the pill to be an “oxycodone hydrochloride pill, also known an as ‘M30.’”
The security court also told police he saw Chavez and the man who got away break down the apartment’s front door to get inside.
It’s not clear why the men chose that apartment. It’s also not clear if Chavez has a criminal history.
Facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor, Chavez was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court later this month.
