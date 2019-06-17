SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman is facing several charges after police said she was extremely drunk while dropping off her son at school.
The incident involving Lori Jean Zencka happened on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 but prosecutors filed charges in June.
According to court documents, the 45-year-old drove to the school at Thompson Peak Parkway and McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, and while dropping off her 12-year-old son, she backed into an Audi.
The school resource officer heard the accident and checked it out. When he talked to Zencka, he thought she was drunk, so he called the police.
When the officer arrived, he said Zencka had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
She admitted to having two alcoholic drinks around 2 a.m., police said.
Court paperwork said during the sobriety tests, Zencka said, "I know I'm (expletive) drunk and "I'm totally drunk." She failed the sobriety tests, police said.
Blood results showed her blood alcohol content was 0.397, police said.
She was arrested and faces two charges of aggravated driving while under the influence and two counts of extreme aggravated driving while under the influence. All four are class 6 felonies.
(3) comments
The idiot is lucky to be alive! .04 BAC and you're near death, body functions can start shutting down. 2 large one gallon drinks, maybe!
Another Rich Mommy Drunk Mommy story, Yawn
Poor kid. He deserves better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.