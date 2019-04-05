SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after he entered a home and slept on a woman's couch while he was naked.
The incident occurred Wednesday night at a home in Scottsdale.
The woman told Scottsdale police that she found 57-year-old Carl Joseph Tromberi naked and sleeping on her couch.
Tromberi was later taken into custody. The suspect told officers that he had entered the home through an unlocked door. Tromberi added that he took a shower and started washing his laundry when he fell sleep on the couch.
Police later discovered Tromberi is a registered sex offender from a 1985 sexual assault case, where he served five years in prison.
Prior to his arrest, Tromberi was homeless for the last two weeks.
Tromberi was later booked for several charges including second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, failed to register as a sex offender and disorderly conduct.
I would definitely be getting a new couch.
