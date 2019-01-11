SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Scottsdale say a pedestrian waiting to cross the street was struck by a cars involved in an accident that skidded into the sidewalk.
Scottsdale Police Dept. spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster, said the two car collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Road and Thomas Road.
Hoster says one of the vehicles involved struck a pedestrian after the cars collided. The pedestrian has life threatening injuries.
Scottsdale Fire spokesman, Capt. Dwayne Bader, says the drivers of the two cars and the pedestrian were all taken to a Scottsdale hospital.
The intersection remained closed several hours as the police investigation was underway. It was re-opened just before 6 p.m.
