SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale mother is facing a charge of child abuse after allegedly leaving her 4-year-old daughter home alone all night.
Police arrested Alexandra Rose Ciliento, 29, at her home Sunday morning.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Ciliento’s daughter knocked on a neighbor’s door at 6:30 a.m. because her mom was not home.
The neighbor called police and said nobody had stopped by looking for the child.
Police eventually got a number for Ciliento from the little girl’s father, who reportedly shares custody.
According to court documents, Ciliento told police that she left at about 11 p.m. Saturday “to go to the entertainment district in south Scottsdale."
“She remained there the entire night,” the probable cause statement reads. “No plan was set in place to have the child watched by a family member or guardian. Nor was any attempt made to secure a baby sitter. The defendant was not aware that her child could open a locked door and leave the residence.”
Ciliento’s court documents show the responding officers believe her to be an alcoholic. The Department of Child Safety was notified.
Ciliento was released to the supervision of Pretrial Services and is not allowed to have contact with her daughter for the time being. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.
(2) comments
I really misunderstood parenting... I never realized it was optional to take care of your kid. She's young - she'll getting better with the next 5 or 6 kids she has...
Alexandra Rose Ciliento, that may be what you do back home, but not in Arizona.
Does the "entertainment district" mean where the hookers hang out?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.