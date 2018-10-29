SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Scottsdale have arrested a woman after she allegedly left her three young kids in an unattended car at a busy shopping mall Saturday.
According to court documents, Phoenix resident Artisha Sheri Dates, 24, abandoned her three kids in a car alone, while she went to shop inside Scottsdale's Fashion Square around 5:30 p.m.
Court documents can be seen below.
Dates' children, ages 4, 3, and 2, were left alone in a parking garage for about 30 minutes.
During that time, bystanders in the parking garage noticed the children, alone and playing with the cars instruments, while the car was running.
"A Nordstrom employee and a citizen bystander observed the children playing with the gear shifter and lowering the windows," according to court paperwork.
When the kids noticed the two strangers at the car, they got out and climbed into the women's arms.
When police arrived the kids begged to be held, officers discovered the diaper of the 1-year-old was saturated with urine.
Dates is facing three counts of child abuse.
