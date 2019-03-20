SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A medical worker at a north Scottsdale pain treatment center was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a patient, police said.
The incident happened on June 25, 2018 at Integrated Pain Consultants, near 96th Street and Shea Boulevard.
According to police, a 48-year-old woman was sedated for back pain treatment. As she was regaining consciousness in the recovery room, she said 38-year-old Xavier Perez sexually assaulted her.
The investigation lasted for months and the arrest was made on Wednesday. Officers said DNA evidence linked him to the crime.
Perez was still employed at the pain treatment center at the time of his arrest, according the police department.
Police said Perez admitted to the sexual assault. He is still in police custody.
Scottsdale detectives said it was a one-time incident but worry there may be other victims. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.