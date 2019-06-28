SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police arrested a man after he was accused of sexually abusing three young girls over a 10-year period in Scottsdale.
Police arrested 45-year-old Roberto Pedro Wednesday in connection to three sexual assaults that occurred between the years of 2009 and 2019, at two locations in Scottsdale.
According to court documents, the first incident was reported in November of 2011. That's when a 13-year-old girl told officers, and her foster mother, that she was assaulted by Pedro inside his vehicle in 2009. The girl told officers that she was 11 years old at the time of the assault.
During one of the incidents, Pedro threatened the victim, telling her that he could "kill her." He then molested her, police stated.
During another incident, Pedro lured the girl into his home after he invited her to "play with his new kittens."
Police say that Pedro kept changing his stories during questionings and even claimed the victim was asking him for money.
Scottsdale police closed the investigation in 2012 due to lack of evidence. They would later reopen the case in May 2019 when a second victim came forward and told officers that Pedro abused her since she was 6 years old, court documents stated.
Police say the second victim, who is now 11 years now, told her mother and grandmother that Pedro took pictures of their sexual contact. This after her mother and grandmother noticed the victim "kept harming herself after cutting her arms."
During an incident with the second victim, Pedro told her that if she told anyone about the assault, he "would call immigration on her mother and she would be sent back to Guatemala."
A third victim, an 11-year-old girl, later came forward and told officers that she was attacked by Pedro at his home. She told officers she was at the home playing with other children at the time.
According to court documents, the third victim's parents found her journal where she stated that Pedro touched her inappropriately back when she was 8 or 9 years.
Police say that the three victims involved in the case do not know each other.
Pedro was later arrested. He continued to deny the accusations against him.
He was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges including two counts of sexual abuse, a count of indecent exposure, one count of kidnapping and a count of furnishing obscene materials to a minor.
(4) comments
first incident was reported in November of 2011??? Happened 2009? Arrest who ever protected him for several years and letting him do it to others.
E would molest the police too
Castrate the SOB
Hope he enjoys every minute of prison.... And I hope the prisoners enjoy using him!!!!
