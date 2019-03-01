SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Scottsdale man was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing his service dog after he stabbed the dog over 100 times.
Jacob Bushkin, 27, told family members his 4-year-old Golden Retriever "Cub" was dead at his home near Thomas and Hayden roads on early Monday morning.
Cub was a qualified service animal in the state of Arizona.
Police say family members found the dog dead inside a garbage can and took Cub to a veterinarian office.
They say the vet noticed dozens of stab wounds and that the dog's throat had been cut as well.
The vet proceeded to contact the Scottsdale Police Department.
The Arizona Humane Society was also notified and took custody of the dead dog, transporting Cub to Midwestern University in Glendale for a necropsy (autopsy for animals).
Police say the procedure revealed the dog was stabbed over 100 times and the dog was alive when the attack occurred.
Detectives then attempted to contact Bushkin but he refused to talk.
After a search warrant was conducted on his home, further evidence of the crime was located by detectives and he was arrested on Thursday at his attorney's office.
He is being charged with killing a service animal and animal cruelty.
(2) comments
hmmm....appropriate punishment?....let me think...
I don't think the appropriate punishment would be allowed under Geneva Convention rules, unfortunately.
