SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale man has been arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors after police said they found "hundreds" of images child porn on his computer.
John Christopher Spero, 40, was arrested on Tuesday.
[VIDEO: Initial court appearance for John Spero]
Back in June, a Yahoo user reported that another user who went by the name "EV Fun" was observed trading images of child porn online.
Police say their investigation revealed that the phone number and email associated with the account belonged to Spero.
When police served a search warrant at Spero's home, "various computers and other electronic devices were recovered, which contained hundreds of images and videos of the sexual exploitation of minors," according to the police report.
At that time, Spero was detained and interviewed.
According to the police report, Spero told detectives that "he has been addicted to child pornography for years and compared it to a drug."
The report also states that Spero "admitted to being the owner of the Yahoo account identified as EV Fun and stated that he has traded, downloaded or otherwise transmitted images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors."
Police say they also recovered a journal during their search. According to the police report, one of the pages showed an "entry that a male subject (believed to be John) wanting to enter a school after hours for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse."
Spero's bail was set for $10,000. If released, a judge ordered him to observe curfew restrictions and be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device.
Spero is due in court July 30.
