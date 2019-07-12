PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of demonstrators who are angry about the conditions of the migrant detention centers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups blocked traffic near downtown Phoenix on Friday night.
The group was on Central Avenue north of McDowell Road outside of an ICE office.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said about 10 people were detained.
People were chanting "Close those camps, free our kids," in reference to the migrants in the detention centers.
Police officers are in riot gear and they are telling protesters to get out of the road.
A few of the demonstrators have sat down on the light rail tracks while police say through a megaphone they need to leave or be arrested.
"That's a huge concern for us," said Fortune. "We don't want anyone hurt."
Offices are standing in a line to make sure one light rail track is open so the train can go by.
Valley Metro said the protest shut down the Central and Encanto light rail station.
At around 10:30 p.m., police made everyone get out of the street and started putting some people into custody.
Officers could be seen putting zip-ties around people's wrists before putting them into a van.
Officers then stood in a line and moved in to force people to disperse.
Around 11 p.m. officers started to take people into custody who still hadn't left.
Fortune said no officers were hurt and no pepper spray had to be deployed.
The street was reopened around 11:30 p.m.
The protest was part of the Lights for Liberty immigration protests over the border camps that were planned for hundreds of cities across the United States.
President Donald Trump says the ICE roundups will begin Sunday, and his agents plan to eventually arrest millions of immigrants in the country illegally.
Administration officials have said they're targeting about 2,000 people in the national sweep, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(9) comments
I.C.E. should have buses there and herd them in and take them back to the border If they don't like the conditions get the lleh out. Trump has to STOP ALL FREEBIES NOW
This is more exciting than the build up to super bowl Sunday. One more day, they should have camera's and make it a show like live PD. LIVE ICE . AWESOME!!!!
Hundreds of people gathered, not dozens. Send them home? What makes you superior to another human being on this planet? They are seeking asylum, and receiving torture. What if it was your family, what if it was you?
That Is what most were Protesting the Conditions in which these Human Beings are being held and treated! If or should i say When, since it seems to be in Our near future, that our children, families won't be safe, can't go outside wouldn't we do whatever we could to go somewhere safer for them to Make a better life, have a life period? YES we would! We would want the same for our families as they want for their own. I am glad it was overall Peaceful, But No One can Block the road and i for one would not be standing in the way of a Light Rail/train! Please lets be Smart about our Protest!
They're free to leave the country any time they want
They're not "seeking asylum." They are Invaders and you have no right to surrender America on behalf of everybody else
Idaval; It's not about superiority, if that were the case, it would be open season and they would be getting picked off as they cross and scores would be kept. They are seeking (quote unquote).. Torture? More like I.C.E and Border Patrol are the one's being tortured.THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE TO PUT UP WITH THIS B.S GUISE..As for it being my family? Can't live in hypotheticals, I tried, What if you ACTUALLY KNEW THE TRUTH!
Yes, please free the kids now and put them right on an airplane heading back to their homeland. Let's not waste another tax dollar on these illegal migrants. No more free food, housing, medical or any government assistance. And as for the protesters, arrest them all for blocking traffic, disturbing the peace.
Time to get MA'DUCE out..
