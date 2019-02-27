CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - Two burglars trespassed into a Chandler home Monday morning and attempted to steal over $6,000 worth of firearms, electronics and designer clothing accessories, according to the Chandler Police Department.
Chandler residents Adrian Nevarez and Vincent Stewart knocked on the front door of a home near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road but when no one answered, they broke into the house through an unlocked back door, police said.
Chandler PD says the suspects used bolt cutters from the house to cut the lock on the back gate.
They set the stolen items near the back gate which led to an alley, according to the police report.
A patrol unit spotted Nevarez and Stewart fleeing the property by climbing over a wall through multiple backyards, according to the police report.
Chandler PD searched the area and found the two suspects hiding in a shed.
According to police, Nevarez refused orders to come out and was bitten by a police dog.
Nevarez and Stewart did not have permission to be in the backyard of the property, police said.
According to Chandler PD, Stewart admitted later in an interview with police that he and Nevarez stole two guns, two television sets, a game system, two laptops, designer shoes, a designer purse, two camcorders and more.
Chandler PD charged Nevarez and Stewart with burglary and trespassing.
According to the police report, Nevarez was just released from prison in July of 2018 for previous burglary convictions.
