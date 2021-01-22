PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he robbed a woman in Peoria but was caught by the woman's neighbor on Thursday.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Eric Lloyd Thompson went up to a woman who was loading her bags at a Fry's Food Store parking lot on Olive Avenue near 91st Avenue and took her bags, face mask, and debit card out of her passenger seat. He ran off and the woman took off after him. The woman then waved down a man and his girlfriend, who were in a pickup truck, for help. Police said the two knew each other from the gym. Thompson kept running through traffic and dropped the bags. He then laid down in the middle of the street. The man used his pickup to block traffic so no one hit Thompson. But that's when Thompson got up and ran into a church parking lot.
The man followed him in his truck. When he stopped, police said Thompson jumped into the truck and yelled, "Help me" and "take me anywhere." Thompson reached back to grab the man's girlfriend, but that's when the man started punching Thompson. The suspect was half-way in and out of the truck, screaming and had blood all over his hands when police arrived, officers said. Thompson was taken into custody and then driven to the hospital.
According to court documents, he told officers he had "smoked weeds and had alcohol" before the robbery and just became homeless. When asked about what happened, he said he didn't remember. Thompson was taken to jail and was booked on charges including burglary, theft and trespassing.