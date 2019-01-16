(3TV/CBS 5) - The human remains of an 85-year-old man who went missing from his Mesa neighborhood on Christmas Eve in 2010 were found earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Mesa Police Department said a hiker found the remains of Hugh Turner on Jan. 5 near Red Mountain on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains to be Turner on Jan. 10.
Police said that Turner’s family was notified.
