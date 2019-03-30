PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man they say flashed several people, including children, in a Phoenix neighborhood.
According to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, the man police are looking for is a registered sex offender named Ronnie Rae Osirio. He’s a 31-year-old black man, about 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Osirio has been exposing himself to people in the area of just east of Seventh Street and Thomas Road over the past couple of weeks.
"Current leads have been exhausted and we are asking for help from the community with locating Osirio ...," Rothchild said when he sent Osirio's picture to Arizona's Family Saturday afternoon.
Investigators believe Osirio might be in a gray four-door Nissan sedan.
“It is not recommended that you make contact with Osirio,” Rothschild said.
If you have seen Osirio or know where he might be, please call Phoenix Police Crime Stop at 602-262-6151. If a crime is in progress, please call 911.
(0) comments
