PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say they have arrested a man for multiple counts indecent exposure after several incident were reported last month.
According to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, 31-year-old Ronnie Rae Osirio was located and arrested in Phoenix Thursday night around 9 p.m.
The police had been looking for Osirio, a registered sex offender, after a month long search was conducted by patrol and specialty units on the street.
[RELATED: PD: Registered sex offender has been flashing people in Phoenix neighborhood]
Police had asked for the public’s help last month after they determined Osirio fit the profile of the man who was exposing himself to people on several occasions near Seventh Street and Thomas Road last month.
Several of the victims were able to identify Osirio in a photo lineup, according to court paperwork.
Osirio is being charged with 13 counts of indecent exposure. Two of the 13 victims are under the age of 15.
(3) comments
Deport
I think they should have exhibitionist communities for sick perverts like this.
They do its called any liberal town in America
