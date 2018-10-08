PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man who is a registered sex offender is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a park over the weekend.
Police arrested Robert Edward Hatch, 53, at Harmon Park, which is just southeast of Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road, late Saturday afternoon.
According to court documents, a woman who was at the park with her five grandchildren, who range in age from 4 to 15, flagged down officers who were on a separate call to report seeing Hatch with his pants around his ankles and his genitals exposed.
Police said there were 10 adults and seven children in the park when they arrived to speak with Hatch.
“Robert was found to be a registered sex offender due to his prior conviction of sexual assault in 1987,” according to the probable cause or arrest statement.
Court documents indicate officers’ belief that Hatch, who is listed as transient, was “under the influence of alcohol or drugs ….”
Hatch was released on his own recognizance to the supervision of Pretrial Services. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
