PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After nearly a week on the run, a woman who stabbed a Circle K employee after stealing was arrested in Phoenix thanks to the help of a probation officer, police said.
Alayha Robinson booked into jail on Monday.
According to police, Robinson went into the Circle K near 19th and Campbell avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, gathered some items and put them on the counter for the employee to ring up.
Once he did, Robinson left without paying, according to court documents.
As Robinson, 24, was getting on her bicycle with the items, the worker confronted her and told her not to come back, court paperwork said. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, that's when Robinson pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee at least five times.
Robinson took off on her bicycle while the employee went back into the store and called 911. He did survive.
Police sent out photos and a flyer looking for Robinson and her probation officer saw the images. The officer called Robinson's mother and asked if the pictures were Robinson; she said yes.
Robinson was already in the Maricopa County Estrella Jail for a different incident and was brought to police headquarters.
Police said she admitted to stealing and said she stabbed the clerk because she got upset when he wasn't going to give her free food.
Robinson was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
