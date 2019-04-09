PD: Prescott woman's daughter, granddaughter confessed to murdering her

PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) – Police investigating the discovery of a body in a Prescott home say it could be that of a woman murdered by her daughter and granddaughter -- in 2017.
The investigation began when the Prescott Police Department received a call about Sandra Aven, 77. The caller, whom police did not identify, was concerned because he had not seen Aven “in quite some time,” according to PPD.
Officers connected with Briar Aven, Sandra’s 24-year-old granddaughter, and were told that Sandra was out of town and unavailable.
Police also spoke with Sandra’s daughter, 46-year-old Tara Aven.
Investigators said both Briar and Tara, who live near Sandra, gave them “inconsistent information.” They did not elaborate on the nature of what the women said, but the inconsistencies were enough for police to go into Sandra’s house.
That’s when they found the body.
While the victim has not been identified, police say Briar and Tara admitted murdering Sandra in late 2017. They also admitted cashing monthly checks sent to Sandra.
Both Briar and Tara have been arrested and are being booked into the Yavapai County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.