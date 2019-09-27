PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old was arrested after police say the teen made shooting threats toward a Prescott Valley school Wednesday.
According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, the 13-year-old student threatened to bring guns to Bradshaw Mountain Middle School and "shoot students and teachers."
Police investigated the threats and arrested the teen that evening.
The teen was booked at a juvenile detention facility for terroristic threats and disrupting an educational facility.
Police say a terroristic threat "is a crime generally involving a threat to commit violence communicated with the intent to terrorize another, to cause evacuation of a building, or to cause serious public inconvenience, in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience."
The teen is not being identified due to their age.
The police department and school district say all threats are taken seriously against students and staff.
The Prescott Valley Police Department commended the students and families who came forward with information.
"It is through this type of communication that we can continue to provide a safe community," police say.