PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was hospitalized and later taken to jail after a high-speed chase through Prescott and Prescott Valley that led to an officer-involved shooting.

It began on Wednesday, around 6:30 p.m. when a driver, later identified as 28-year-old Alfredo Saldivar, didn't stop for Prescott police officer on Highway 89 in Prescott. The sergeant said Saldivar was speeding while going the opposite direction. When the sergeant turned his police car around, the vehicle was too far gone for him to catch up.

When Saldivar entered Prescott Valley, police said he didn't stop for officers. Police say Saldivar was driving erratically throughout Prescott Valley at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour. Officers began stopping traffic at intersections to prevent accidents from occurring as Saldivar continued to drive into oncoming traffic.

As Saldivar headed north, police say he made a U-turn and attempted to ram a Prescott Valley police officer's vehicle. "The officer, who feared for his life, fired upon the suspect," says a statement from the Prescott Police Department.

Saldivar kept going, and a short time later, struck another vehicle and caused minor injuries to the driver, detectives said. Police say Saldivar continued driving into Prescott, where he eventually abandoned his Chevy truck and ran off into the Frontier Village Shopping Center. A Prescott Valley Police K-9 was deployed, and was able to subdue the suspect. Saldivar was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. He was later booked into jail on charges of endangerment, aggravated assault upon law enforcement, criminal damage, unlawful flight, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. He's being held without bond. No officers were injured in the incident.

This was the second officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Earlier in the afternoon, Mohave County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting involving Prescott Valley was the 12th overall outside of Maricopa County in 2020 and the 32nd in the state.