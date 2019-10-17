PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Prescott man is facing multiple charges after an illegal steroid laboratory was discovered in his home last week.
Yavapai County Sheriff officials said 27-year-old Tanner Farr was arrested after detectives discovered the operation in his home near Williamson Valley Road and Granite Vista after serving a search warrant.
Farr was found to have a complete, active illegal steroid laboratory, according to YCSO.
Detectives said Farr was purchasing precursor steroid chemicals from the “Dark Net” including raw Testosterone, Nandralone, Dianabol, Anuar, Anadrol, Winstrol, Masteron and Trembolone, combining them with carrier oils such as grapeseed oil and selling them on the Dark Net and locally as his own brand ‘Augments from Odin.’
Officials said no one was home when the warrant was served on Oct 7. During their search through the house, detectives found several hidden compartments throughout the home. Sheriff's officials say those compartments discovered in tables, books and a clock, contained illegal powders.
While searching a bedroom in the home, detectives located the clandestine laboratory that Farr was reportedly using to convert numerous different steroids to mixtures in solutions for his own business.
Investigators recovered beakers with solutions, a numerical temperature heater, magnet mixers used to heat and mix solutions as they are warmed, a Brother brand heat sealer, a very high-dollar sterilization unit used to sterilize clean, unmarked glass vials and prepare them for solution, several hundred vial labels pre-printed, rubber caps, plastic bags, bubble mailers, un-used postal boxes, and large bags of precursor chemicals including approximately 2 pounds of uncut testosterone.
Additionally, detectives say they seized numerous vials containing prescription-only drug powder/liquids.
About an hour into the search, Farr was stopped by officers as he was returning to his home and arrested.
Sheriff's officials say Farr will be charged with 10 counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, 5 counts of possession of prescription only drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, use of electronic device during a drug offense, and using a building to manufacture dangerous drugs.